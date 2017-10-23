Consumer prices up 1.4%

Overall consumer prices rose 1.4% year-on-year in September, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

Netting out the effects of the Government's one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation rate was also 1.4%, lower than the previous month of 1.9%.

Year-on-year price increases were recorded in September for meals bought away from home, housing, food (excluding meals bought away from home), transport, miscellaneous goods, alcohol and tobacco as well as clothing and footwear.

Year-on-year price decreases were recorded for durable goods, miscellaneous services as well as electricity, gas and water.

The department said the easing of the underlying inflation rate was due to dissipation of the effect from upward adjustment in public housing rentals in September last year, and the decreases in school fees under new government subsidy schemes.

Looking ahead, inflation pressure is likely to remain limited in the near term and the Government will monitor inflation, particularly its impact on lower-income people, it added.