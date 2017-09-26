Average wage rate rises 3.8%

June's average wage rate grew 3.8% in nominal terms over a year earlier, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

About 68% of companies reported increases in average wage rates in June compared with a year ago, while 27% recorded decreases. The remaining 5% reported virtually no change.

After discounting the changes in consumer prices as measured by the Consumer Price Index A, the overall average wage rate rose 1.5% in real terms.

The index of payroll per person engaged increased 3.8% in nominal terms in the second quarter of 2017 over a year earlier.

After discounting the changes in consumer prices, the average payroll per person engaged increased 1.7% in real terms during the same period.