FS meets financial officials in Korea

New member: Financial Secretary Paul Chan attends the Second Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Board of Governors in Jeju, Korea.

New member: Financial Secretary Paul Chan attends the Second Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Board of Governors in Jeju, Korea.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today met financial officials at the Second Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Board of Governors in Jeju, Korea.

Mr Chan met China's Finance Minister Xiao Jie and thanked the Central Government for supporting Hong Kong in joining the bank.

He also thanked Chinese Ambassador Qiu Guohong for his help in opening the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Seoul.

He later met Australian Minister for Small Business Michael McCormack to discuss global economic outlook and bilateral co-operation opportunities.

Mr Chan said Hong Kong, as an international financial centre in Asia, can play an active role in the financing and management of the bank’s projects.

He will meet the bank’s president Jin Liqun, Korean First Vice Minister of Strategy & Finance Ko Hyoung-kwon and the Saudi delegation tomorrow.

He will also give a speech on Asian financing infrastructure.