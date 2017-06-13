HK becomes AIIB member

Hong Kong has been admitted as a new member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Government announced today.

The admission was confirmed after the Legislative Council Finance Committee approved funding for the subscription of 7,651 shares of the bank's capital in May.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Hong Kong is well placed to help the bank raise funds to finance infrastructure projects.

"Our experience and expertise in the design, construction, operation and management of major infrastructure have been well proven internationally," he said.

"Hong Kong's professional services and financial services sectors can certainly contribute to the success of the AIIB, while Hong Kong's participation in the AIIB can also create new opportunities for the sectors."

Mr Chan will lead a delegation to attend the second annual meeting of the bank’s Board of Governors in Korea from June 16 to 18.