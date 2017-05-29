Press here to Skip to the main content
Shanghai study tour launched

May 29, 2017
Shanghai exchange

Shanghai exchange:  Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Prof KC Chan launches the Scheme for Cross-border Study Tour for Post-secondary Financial Talents 2017.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Prof KC Chan launched the Scheme for Cross-border Study Tour for Post-secondary Financial Talents 2017 today.

 

Under the scheme, 30 local university students will join a six-week Shanghai exchange programme from June to July. 

 

The programme features attachment to financial institutions, visits to financial regulatory bodies and exchanges with Shanghai students.

 

Prof Chan encouraged student participants to make good use of their time in Shanghai to learn about the Mainland financial industry and work culture. 

 

The annual exchange scheme was jointly launched in 2012 by the Financial Services and & Treasury Bureau and the Shanghai Municipal Government Financial Services Office.



