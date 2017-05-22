Press here to Skip to the main content
KC Chan to visit Shanghai

May 22, 2017

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Prof KC Chan will lead a delegation to Shanghai tomorrow to attend the seventh Working Meeting of Hong Kong-Shanghai Financial Co-operation.

 

Prof Chan will meet with Shanghai government departments, regulatory bodies and exchanges representatives to discuss ways to deepen financial co-operation.

 

The delegation comprises Deputy Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Mable Chan, as well as representatives of the Monetary Authority, the Securities & Futures Commission, the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing.

 

Prof Chan will also call on the Executive Vice Mayor of Shanghai Zhou Bo and visit the Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange Company.



