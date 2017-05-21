Gregory So discusses APEC vision

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So joined the discussion session themed "Toward an APEC Post 2020 Vision" on the second day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Hanoi today.

Participating ministers endorsed the Chairman's Statement which reaffirmed APEC member economies' commitment to promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, and strengthen co-operation to achieve development, growth and prosperity.

Mr So also met Russia’s Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin, the Philippine’s Secretary of the Department of Trade & Industry Ramon Lopez, Thailand’s Vice Minister of Commerce Winichai Chaemchaeng, and Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Industry & Trade Tran Quoc Khanh.