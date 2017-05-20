Gregory So attends APEC meeting

Trade discussions: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So speaks at a discussion session of the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Hanoi.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Hanoi today.

He took part in two discussion sessions and attended an official working lunch with other participating ministers.

Mr So said Hong Kong strongly supports APEC's agenda of widening regional economic integration, and will continue working closely with APEC member economies in implementing the Lima Declaration on the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.

Noting that the multilateral trading system provides the most effective safeguard against protectionism, he said Hong Kong looks forward to joining hands with APEC member economies to advance the multilateral trade negotiations.

Mr So also met Indonesia’s Minister of Trade Enggartiasto Lukita and Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kentaro Sonoura on the sidelines of the meeting.