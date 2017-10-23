KS Wong starts Paris visit

Sustainable development: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (third row, right) attends the CityLab summit in Paris.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong started his Paris visit yesterday by joining various activities of the CityLab summit.

Held annually since 2013, the CityLab: Urban Solutions to Global Challenges summit gathers city leaders and experts from across the world to discuss innovative ideas for the development of more liveable and sustainable cities.

Mr Wong joined its opening event, Mayors Innovation Studio, hosted by the President of the board of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group and the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General on Cities & Climate Change Michael Bloomberg, to learn about the latest strategies to create a culture of innovation to improve the living quality of cities.

He outlined Hong Kong's experience in reducing carbon emissions, including promoting wider use of renewable energy, as well as energy efficiency and conservation in the Together4Climate session hosted by the C40 leadership group.

He will return to Hong Kong on October 25.