The Environmental Protection Department has rated water quality at 21 beaches 'good', 15 'fair' and two 'poor' for this weekend.

Discovery Bay Beach was downgraded from 'good' to 'fair'.

Approach Beach and Castle Peak Beach were downgraded from 'fair' to 'poor'.

The department advised the public not to swim at beaches for several days following a typhoon or heavy rainfall.

