Land reserved for recyclables

The Government has identified suitable land for temporary storage should any recyclers suspend their collection and processing of waste paper.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong told the media today the Government has drawn up contingency plans to deal with any collection suspension.

A site of several hectares has been reserved for contingency use and more storage areas can be found if needed, he added.

The Environment Bureau is liaising with paper recyclers and nearly 90% of them say they will continue operating next week.

Believing the suspension issue is not related to the Mainland's tightened requirements on the import of recyclables, Mr Wong said it is time for the local recycling industry to upgrade their operation to keep up with global and national requirements.