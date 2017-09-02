Country parks well protected

The Government has established policies to conserve country parks and other rural areas.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong made the statement to the media today, saying the newly-formed Task Force on Land Supply will allow the public and green groups to voice their opinions on ways to boost land supply.

"It is too early to say whether it will touch on country parks and to what extent, but as I said earlier again we are having the established policy to conserve our country parks.

"For instance, in the past five years we have increased the country park areas by around 38 hectares and in the coming years we are going to establish a new country park in the Robin's Nest that's involving about 500 hectares of country park areas."

Mr Wong added the Government also supports the conservation of rural areas outside country parks like Sha Lo Tung and Lai Chi Wo.