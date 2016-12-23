Green station tender awarded

The Po Leung Kuk has been commissioned by open tender to run the Sham Shui Po Community Green Station that provides a collection service for recyclables, the Environmental Protection Department announced today.

The contract will run for three years.

Located between Yen Chow Street and Tonkin Street underneath the West Kowloon Corridor, the facility will start operation in mid-2017.

The collection service will mainly cover low-value recyclables such as electrical appliances, glass containers and rechargeable batteries, while a small amount of waste paper, waste plastic and scrap metal can also be collected.

It is the fifth Community Green Station project that will also feature education programmes to promote the message of "Use Less, Waste Less" and "Clean Recycling".

The Community Green Stations in Sha Tin and Eastern District opened last year, while those in Kwun Tong and Yuen Long will be commissioned this month.

The next batch of new station projects will cover Tuen Mun, Tai Po, Kwai Tsing and outlying islands.

