CE meets Shenzhen mayor

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Shenzhen Mayor Chen Rugui at the Chief Executive's Office today.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Chen's first visit to Hong Kong in his capacity as the Mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal Government and his participation in the 20th Plenary of the Hong Kong-Guangdong Co-operation Joint Conference today.

She said Hong Kong and Shenzhen have been co-operating closely over the years in areas ranging from the economy to culture, tourism and environmental protection.

Noting the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development will present tremendous opportunities for Hong Kong and Shenzhen, she said she hopes the two places deepen co-operation in professional services, finance and youth development to complement each other to bring about mutual benefits.

Mrs Lam added she learned more about the achievements of the co-operation between Hong Kong and Shenzhen in creative industries as well as innovation and technology during her August visit to Shenzhen.

With rapid I&T development in Shenzhen in recent years and the superb international network and talent in Hong Kong, Mrs Lam expressed the hope both sides will take forward the plan of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop proactively to develop an international I&T centre in the bay area.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong is keen to develop creative industries and she is pleased the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Design Innovation Hub has been set up in Qianhai.

She added she is confident Hong Kong and Shenzhen will develop to be Asia's first-class twin cities in design.