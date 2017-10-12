Senior appointment announced

Directorate posting: Deputy Director of Electrical & Mechanical Services Alfred Sit will become Director tomorrow.

Directorate posting: Deputy Director of Electrical & Mechanical Services Alfred Sit will become Director tomorrow.

Deputy Director of Electrical & Mechanical Services Alfred Sit will become Director tomorrow, the Government announced today.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said with profound professional knowledge, broad operational experience and proven leadership and administrative skills, Mr Sit will be able to lead the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department to meet future challenges.

Mr Sit joined the Government as Assistant Electrical & Mechanical Engineer in 1984 and was promoted to Government Electrical & Mechanical Engineer in 2007. He became Deputy Director of Electrical & Mechanical Services in 2011.