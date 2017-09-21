New transport chief appointed

Taking transport: Mable Chan will become Commissioner for Transport on October 11.

Deputy Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury (Financial Services) Mable Chan will become Commissioner for Transport from October 11, the Government announced today.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said Ms Chan is a seasoned Administrative Officer with proven leadership and management skills.

He said: "I have every confidence she will serve the community with professionalism in her new capacity."

Ms Chan joined the Administrative Service in 1989.

She served in the former City & New Territories Administration, the former Planning, Environment & Lands Branch, the former New Airport Projects Co-ordination Office, the former Chief Secretary's Office, the former Constitutional Affairs Bureau, the former Housing, Planning & Lands Bureau, and the former Education & Manpower Bureau.