Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

New transport chief appointed

September 21, 2017
Taking transport

Taking transport:  Mable Chan will become Commissioner for Transport on October 11.

Deputy Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury (Financial Services) Mable Chan will become Commissioner for Transport from October 11, the Government announced today.

 

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said Ms Chan is a seasoned Administrative Officer with proven leadership and management skills.

 

He said: "I have every confidence she will serve the community with professionalism in her new capacity."

 

Ms Chan joined the Administrative Service in 1989.

 

She served in the former City & New Territories Administration, the former Planning, Environment & Lands Branch, the former New Airport Projects Co-ordination Office, the former Chief Secretary's Office, the former Constitutional Affairs Bureau, the former Housing, Planning & Lands Bureau, and the former Education & Manpower Bureau.



Top
DATA.GOV.HK