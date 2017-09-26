New bus laws not needed: CE

Last week's fatal bus crash in Sham Shui Po highlights the need to ensure bus operation safety and to solve Hong Kong's labour shortage problem.

Making the statement before today's Executive Council meeting, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she does not think new laws regulating bus drivers' working hours are the answer.

"I think it is not a question of legislation. It is a question of how we can ensure the bus operation is safe in Hong Kong, which requires also not only regulation on the part of the Government, but also full support and co-operation of the bus companies."

Mrs Lam said the accident also highlights the need to tackle the broader issue of a shrinking workforce, noting some trades are already facing a labour shortage.

"The Government will tackle this both at the more macro level of labour supply and also at the operational level with the various bus companies.

"But I certainly do not believe that everything needs legislative regulation. We need to find pragmatic solutions to some of the problems we are facing."