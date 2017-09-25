Working hours to be reviewed

The Transport Department will review the guidelines on bus drivers' working schedules to ensure public safety and sufficient break time for drivers.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung made the statement today in response to community concerns about bus drivers' working hours after the serious traffic accident in Sham Shui Po last week.

Under the current guidelines, bus drivers should not exceed 14 working hours, in which driving duties should not exceed 11 hours.

They should be given at least three hours for breaks.

Mr Cheung said the department hires independent contractors to check whether bus companies have observed the guidelines.

The department will study whether drivers' working hours should be adjusted, he added.