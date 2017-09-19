Online media registration to be fair

The Government will allow online-only media to access its press events through a reasonable, fair and feasible registration mechanism launched by the Information Services Department.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the new arrangement before today's Executive Council meeting.

Noting the rapid development of the online media industry, Mrs Lam said the Government's ban on the sector's access to official press conferences and events is outdated.

The department has rolled out a workable registration mechanism for online-only media after a review.

She said the department, when drawing up the registration system, studied practices overseas and the arrangements of several international institutions.

It also consulted five major local media associations which generally agreed with the Government's plan.

Noting the low threshold of disseminating online news and the absence of a clear definition of online media among the industry and the community, Mrs Lam said the registration mechanism must ensure the professionalism of news reporting by only allowing registration by bona fide online-only mass news media organisations with regular online news reports and original news production.

In response to worries the time allocated to each journalist will be reduced after more media organisations get access to the Government's events, Mrs Lam said the length of press conferences will be extended if needed.