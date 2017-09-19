Online media granted access

The Information Services Department today introduced a new arrangement to allow eligible Internet-based media to cover government press conferences and media events.

The department said the arrangement will cover online media outlets which do original news reporting for public consumption on a regular basis.

Eligible web media can apply to the department's Government News & Media Information System to receive government press releases and media invitations.

The department said outlets must be staffed by at least an editor and a reporter and registered under the Registration of Local Newspapers Ordinance.

Their news platform must be updated at least five days a week.

They must provide proof of regular online news reports they have published in the previous three months.

The department said it will review the new arrangement six months after its introduction.

If any media representatives use foul language, cause disruption or stage a protest at government events, their access will be suspended or revoked, it added.

The application form and guide are available on the department's website.