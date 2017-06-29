President visits cultural district

President Xi Jinping visited the West Kowloon Cultural District today to learn about arts development in Hong Kong.

He was accompanied by Chief Executive CY Leung, Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam, Chief Secretary and WKCD Authority Board Chairman Matthew Cheung and Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah.

He was briefed by Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Betty Fung on the cultural district's projects as well as the Government’s work in preserving and promoting intangible cultural heritage.

Mr Cheung and Palace Museum Director Shan Jixiang signed the collaborative agreement for the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

The signing was witnessed by Mr Xi, Mr Leung and Mrs Lam, marking the formal launch of the project.

The museum will showcase treasures from Beijing's Palace Museum on a long-term basis.

It will complement other cultural district facilities and help with its development as a world-class integrated arts and cultural hub.

Mr Xi also chatted with two young Cantonese opera artists and watched them perform.