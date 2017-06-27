President security measures outlined

Police will implement counter terrorism security measures to ensure order during President Xi Jinping's Hong Kong visit from June 29 to July 1.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Cheng Yiu-mo said Police will ensure the events Mr Xi attends and related functions are conducted in a safe and orderly manner.

The security measures include providing a motorcade escort and personal protection to the President, ensuring the venue security of the official and celebration events Mr Xi will attend, and setting up security zones outside the venues.

"In view of the recent heightened threat of terrorist attack, it is necessary to set up bigger security zones around the venues where the President attends to ensure his safety, in particular in the area of Wan Chai North.

"That will necessitate more road closures and diversions compared to previous similar security operations."

Mr Cheng called for public understanding and patience, adding they should follow the instructions of the Police at the scene.