Raymond Tam visits Yau Tsim Mong

Gift presentation: Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam (left) visits an elderly resident in Yau Tsim Mong District.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam visited elderly households and underprivileged families in Yau Tsim Mong District today.

The visit was part of the Celebrations for All project to spread the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mr Tam said he was glad to learn that over 40 non-government organisations in the district are supporting the event.

Volunteers from welfare organisations and other local bodies will distribute gift packs to 9,000 elderly households and 13,300 needy families in the district.