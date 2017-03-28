Election theft report ordered

The Registration & Electoral Office has been asked to submit a report on the suspected theft of two notebook computers from AsiaWorld-Expo, the fallback site of the Chief Executive Election.

In a statement issued today, the Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau said the report should include the process of delivering the computers from the office to the fallback site, computer data security and the security measures put in place there.

The bureau said it is working with Police which has accorded high priority to the case, and the office has been instructed to co-operate with investigators.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has initiated a compliance check in relation to the incident. Its recommendations will be implemented accordingly, the bureau added.