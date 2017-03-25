Confidential election assured

Tomorrow's Chief Executive Election will be conducted in a confidential manner.

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung made the statement today after inspecting the polling station at the Convention & Exhibition Centre.

He said the commission takes voting secrecy seriously.

No ballot papers will be printed with numbers and polling staff cannot record which ballot paper is issued to an elector.

Election Committee members are not obliged to disclose their voting preference. Members issued with the ballot paper must enter a voting compartment alone.

Each compartment is independent and covered, and all recording devices in the polling station have been removed.

Committee members cannot communicate with others inside the polling station and cannot take away the ballot paper.

They should also avoid using mobile telephones or other communication devices, Justice Fung said, adding that photo-taking or recording is not allowed.

Anyone causing disruption or breaching the law will be referred to Police.