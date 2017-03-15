Gov’t receptive to opinions

The Government will continue liaising with education concern groups to address their concern over student suicides and the Basic Competency Assessment Research Study.

The Chief Secretary’s Office made the statement today in response to media enquiries on a meeting between Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, legislators and education concern groups.

The office said the Government is highly concerned about student suicides, adding Mr Cheung has chaired high-level cross-departmental meetings and met with Secondary School Heads Association representatives over the past few weeks to discuss measures to tackle the problem.

It said Mr Cheung is open to the idea of holding a summit on the issue proposed by secondary school heads.

On the Basic Competency Assessment, the Government agreed with the public that there should not be undue drilling.

As the assessment is still in trial and its final arrangement has yet to be made, the Government remains open on its future direction.