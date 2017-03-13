CY Leung elected CPPCC vice chairman

Chief Executive CY Leung was elected as a vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference today.

Executive Council non-official members congratulated Mr Leung, saying that while serving as the Chief Executive, he has been courageous in accepting responsibilities and doing his utmost in leading the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and all sectors of the community to develop the economy and improve people's livelihood.

"He has also made profound contributions in areas such as promoting the co-operation and exchanges between Hong Kong and the Mainland as well as successfully implementing ‘one country, two systems’. Mr Leung being elected as CPPCC vice chairman underscored the great importance that the country has attached to the HKSAR.”

The ExCo non-official members trust that Mr Leung will continue to contribute to the development of the country as well as further promote the implementation of "one country, two systems", "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy in the city.