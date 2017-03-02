Dual role manageable: CE

Chief Executive CY Leung says he can simultaneously handle his Chief Executive work with that of being a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Speaking to reporters today before departing for Beijing, Mr Leung said it is unknown whether he will become the CPPCC’s vice chairman.

He also talked about the CE election, saying he hopes it is conducted smoothly in accordance with the established system and the law, and that the selected candidate can be appointed by the Central Government.

Responding to recent comments about the non-compete and non-poach agreement he signed with UGL in 2011, which says the Central Government was not aware of the matter, Mr Leung said it was not true, saying he has already explained the matter in detail to the Central Government.

He clarified he was never a director of UGL.

He also said he was not under enquiry by overseas tax authorities nor the Inland Revenue Department on whether the sum received under the agreement was taxable, as asserted by some lawmakers.