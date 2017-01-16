Matthew Cheung honoured to be CS

Matthew Cheung says he is honoured to be nominated by the Chief Executive, and appointed by the Central Government, as Chief Secretary.

In a statement today, he thanked the Chief Executive and the Central Government for their trust.

"This is a highly challenging and important mission. I will do my utmost to serve our community and the people of Hong Kong."

He said he will accord top priority in the remaining tenure of the current-term Government to follow up on and implement the key social, livelihood and economic initiatives, especially retirement protection, to be announced by the Chief Executive in his Policy Address this week.

As Chairman of the Inter-departmental Steering Committee for organising celebratory activities for the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, he will steer the Government's work with the aim of enabling all Hong Kong people to share the joy.

"In the next few months I will work closely in concert with the team of Politically Appointed Officials and all civil servants to garner support from the Legislative Council, all sectors of society and Hong Kong people to take forward various policy initiatives.

"I will play an active part in assisting the Chief Executive in ensuring the effective administration of the HKSAR Government and a smooth transition from the current-term Government to the next term."