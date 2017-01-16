'Honoured to be FS': Paul Chan

Paul Chan says he is deeply honoured to be nominated by the Chief Executive, and appointed by the Central Government, as Financial Secretary.

In a statement today he thanked the Central Government and the Chief Executive for their support and trust.

"It is my great privilege to be able to continue to serve the people of Hong Kong in the position of Financial Secretary.

"I fully understand the huge responsibilities of the Financial Secretary, and the challenging tasks ahead of me. I shall be doing my utmost to discharge my duties faithfully, working closely with my team to give our best in our various areas of work."

He said his first priority is to prepare the Budget for the coming financial year, which will be announced on February 22.

The Budget will earmark resources for implementing the social, economic and livelihood initiatives to be announced by the Chief Executive this week in his Policy Address.

"In preparing the Budget, I will listen humbly to the views of different sectors of society. I will also explore the future direction of our economy, as to how Hong Kong can strengthen its edge and competitiveness and how we can seize the opportunities presented to us fully, to identify new drivers for growth and support development of new industries, to enable people from different segments of society to share the benefits of economic advancement, and to make available more choices of jobs for the young people."

He will also strive to achieve a fiscal balance, to dedicate public resources flexibly for launching government projects and public services that suit the needs of the community.

"I believe that under the leadership of the Chief Executive, the entire team of senior officials will continue to endeavour to serve Hong Kong for the remaining term of this Government, and will continue to work relentlessly for our city's social and economic future."