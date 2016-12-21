Foreign Minister praises CE

Chief Executive CY Leung met Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Beijing today to start his duty visit to the nation’s capital.

Describing Mr Leung as a “young and talented leader”, Mr Wang praised him for his dedication to the “one country, two systems” policy in spite of the complex internal and external environment.

He also said the Central Government is grateful for his contribution.

Saying Hong Kong is a cosmopolitan city within the nation, Mr Leung thanked Mr Wang for supporting the Special Administrative Region Government’s efforts in developing external relations.