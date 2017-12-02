CE opens E-Prix

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

It gives me great pleasure to join you today to kick-start the Hong Kong E-Prix, the opening event of the 2017-18 FIA Formula E season, and I'm delighted to be doing so on this purpose-built racetrack here at Central Harbourfront – the fast-beating heart of Hong Kong, Asia's world city.

Thanks to the overwhelming success of last year's inaugural Hong Kong E-Prix, the Government and people of Hong Kong embrace this event. Today's season-opening race has attracted major media attention. I'm told there are more than 500 media organisations on hand. And the live broadcasts will showcase our dazzling skyline and vibrant harbour for all the world to see.

My thanks to Formula Electric Racing (Hong Kong) Limited, the organiser of this event, as well as the FIA Formula E Championship, the Hong Kong Automobile Association and all the sponsors and partners responsible for bringing this electric weekend to thrilling life. My thanks, as well, to our Tourism Commission and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, as well as colleagues in many other government departments, for their essential commitment and expert support.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the Opening Ceremony of the 2017 FIA Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix in Central.