Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Building a caring HK

November 26, 2017

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

I just want to pay warm tribute to HSBC for launching this very, very meaningful community day. It's a very worthy cause to pursue. It also reflects the corporate social responsibility of HSBC over the years. I am a beneficiary over the years because I have been Secretary for Labour & Welfare for many years. Whenever I went to functions sponsored by HSBC, I knew the people would benefit, at the grassroots, as you are really, really generous on that score. The current-term Government is determined to build a more caring, compassionate and cohesive community in Hong Kong. That is why we will be investing more heavily in livelihood areas. For every $100 we spend every day now for the Government, $21.5 goes to education. Close to $20, to be exact, goes to social welfare. And $17 goes to medical and health. But we need community support and also business participation as well. So tripartite co-operation involving the Government, the business community and the NGOs, like the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, will be the recipe for success in really building a more caring community. Our motto for the current term is really to connect for hope and happiness. I am sure that working together will make Hong Kong a better place in which to live, to work, to do business and also to really have a family here. So on that note, thank you once again HSBC. Thank you Hong Kong Council of Social Service -- although you don't contribute money, you contribute energy and contribute co-operation on that score. Thank you so much.

 

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung gave these remarks at the opening ceremony of HSBC Hong Kong Community Festival 2017 on November 26.



Top
SIE Fund