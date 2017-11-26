Building a caring HK

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

I just want to pay warm tribute to HSBC for launching this very, very meaningful community day. It's a very worthy cause to pursue. It also reflects the corporate social responsibility of HSBC over the years. I am a beneficiary over the years because I have been Secretary for Labour & Welfare for many years. Whenever I went to functions sponsored by HSBC, I knew the people would benefit, at the grassroots, as you are really, really generous on that score. The current-term Government is determined to build a more caring, compassionate and cohesive community in Hong Kong. That is why we will be investing more heavily in livelihood areas. For every $100 we spend every day now for the Government, $21.5 goes to education. Close to $20, to be exact, goes to social welfare. And $17 goes to medical and health. But we need community support and also business participation as well. So tripartite co-operation involving the Government, the business community and the NGOs, like the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, will be the recipe for success in really building a more caring community. Our motto for the current term is really to connect for hope and happiness. I am sure that working together will make Hong Kong a better place in which to live, to work, to do business and also to really have a family here. So on that note, thank you once again HSBC. Thank you Hong Kong Council of Social Service -- although you don't contribute money, you contribute energy and contribute co-operation on that score. Thank you so much.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung gave these remarks at the opening ceremony of HSBC Hong Kong Community Festival 2017 on November 26.