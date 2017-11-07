Gov't promotes HK as IP hub

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Congratulations to CASH on its 40th anniversary. CASH has emerged from an organisation with just 22 founding members 40 years ago to over 4,000 local and overseas members today. This not only reflects the growth of our local music sector, but is also a testimony to our effective intellectual property (IP) regime.

Indeed, every musical work is the brain-child of its song writer and lyricist, and intellectual creation will flourish only if it is protected by a comprehensive and effective IP regime.

As I have said in this year's Policy Address, the Government will continue to strengthen the IP regime, promote the development of Hong Kong as a regional IP trading hub and encourage commercialisation of IP so as to promote the development of our creative industries.

We will also continue our efforts in nurturing local talents. We hope to see more and more music composers, artists and performers budding and flourishing in Hong Kong in the future.

I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations to Dr Yip Wai-hong for being awarded this year's CASH Hall of Fame Award. With nearly 45 years of dedication in music education, Dr Yip well deserves the commendation.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the 2017 CASH Annual Dinner & Golden Sail Music Awards Presentation.