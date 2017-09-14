Skilled, versatile workforce ensured

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

Over the past four decades, the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management (HKIHRM) has upheld its mission to enhance capacity building for human resource management (HRM) professionals to meet the challenges arising from changing forms of corporate governance structure, stakeholder relationships and consequent impact on HRM policy as a result of rapid technological advances, rising customer expectation and dynamic business environment.

A high quality workforce has been the cornerstone of Hong Kong's success. The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region attaches great importance to nurturing talent for the continuous success and long-term development of Hong Kong. To this end, we have been investing heavily in education and manpower training. Education takes up the lion's share of the government recurrent expenditure, accounting for 21% of the total (or $78.6 billion) in the current financial year. Meanwhile, the Education Bureau has provided stronger support to schools to implement career and life planning education to better prepare students to make the best of the opportunities ahead in accordance with their interests, abilities and aptitudes.

We also accord high priority to the continuous improvement of our workforce. The Employees Retraining Board, partnering with around 90 training bodies, plays a pivotal role in upgrading the skills of the workforce with education attainment at sub-degree level or below. It provides 130,000 training places in the current fiscal years. Apart from grooming local talents, we have made considerable efforts to attract talents from different parts of the world. The Labour & Welfare Bureau is studying the feasibility of drawing up a talent list to improve the effectiveness and attractiveness of our talent schemes to facilitate Hong Kong's development into a high value-added and diversified economy.

Government's effort alone is not enough. We need the support of the relevant sectors of the community to nurture talents in Hong Kong. Throughout the years, HKIHRM has been a close partner of the Government in strengthening the human capital of Hong Kong. I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the Institute for its staunch support in promoting vocational and professional education and training, and the implementation of the HKQF to help enhance the overall quality and competitiveness of the local workforce. I am also delighted to learn that HKIHRM will host its Annual Conference & Exhibition again this year and that many world renowned experts have agreed to speak and share their views on Work 4.0 - how to capitalise on technologies to enhance productivity. Let me take this early opportunity to wish the Conference every success.

To enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness and ensure that we have a skilled and versatile workforce to meet our fast changing social-economic development, the Government will set up a high-level Human Resources Planning Commission, with the Chief Secretary as its Chairman. This underlines our determination and commitment to propel Hong Kong forward.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made these remarks at the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management 40th Anniversary Reception on September 14.