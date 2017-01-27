CE delivers Lunar New Year message

New year greetings: Chief Executive CY Leung delivers a Lunar New Year message, saying Chinese New Year traditions highlight Hong Kong's characteristics as a melting pot of Chinese and Western cultures.

Among the many festivals in Hong Kong, I like Chinese New Year the most because it has the strongest festive atmosphere.

To celebrate the festival, we visit Lunar New Year fairs, do festive shopping and prepare red packets, snack boxes and New Year cakes and puddings together with our families.

Leading a busy life, some Hong Kong people, especially young people, prefer to do less for Chinese New Year celebrations.

Despite being an international city, Hong Kong should definitely preserve the Chinese New Year traditions.

They represent the inheritance of traditional Chinese culture and are part of our culture.

Therefore, I hope that they can be passed on from generation to generation to highlight Hong Kong's characteristics as a melting pot of Chinese and Western cultures.

My wife and I wish you a healthy and prosperous year ahead.

This is a translation of Chief Executive CY Leung's Lunar New Year message delivered on January 27.