Gov’t supports tourism development

none

Chief Executive CY Leung

Hong Kong Disneyland is a major, strategic tourism investment. And a successful one. Since its opening in 2005, Disneyland has received over 58 million visitors, as well as coveted awards from the Themed Entertainment Association and the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions.

And Disneyland has continued to introduce new attractions and offerings – the Fairy Tale Forest, Hyperspace Mountain and, of course, the Iron Man Experience. As you will discover, this is truly a Hong Kong ride – not very often that you get to fly over Tsing Ma Bridge, Victoria Harbour and a few of our mountain ranges, while fighting alongside the Iron Man to save our city.

Beyond the Marvel superhero, the Walt Disney Company and the Government will continue to bring more fantastic offerings to the Hong Kong Disneyland. Just last month, we announced the expansion and development plan for Disneyland, with new attractions rolling out starting from 2018. The expansion, together with the completion of major cross-boundary infrastructure in the next few years, including one of the longest bridges in the world, the Hong Kong-Macao-Zhuhai bridge that will provide a fixed road link between Lantau Island, where we are, and the west bank of the Pearl River Delta area, will bring in more visitors from the Mainland of China, Southeast Asia and the world beyond.

The Government will, as always, support the development of Hong Kong Disneyland and the tourism sector. Joining hands with the industry and the community, we will strive to promote diversified and high value-added tourism, and boost Hong Kong's standing as a premier destination for tourists all over the world.

Chief Executive CY Leung gave these remarks at the grand opening of the Iron Man Experience at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort on January 10.