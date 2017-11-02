Press here to Skip to the main content
Maritime trade expo to open

November 02, 2017
Past art

Past art:  This water storage utensil with an elephant design is one of the Ming dynasty relics on show at the Heritage Discovery Centre.

An exhibition of valuable artefacts from Ming dynasty ships will open tomorrow at the Heritage Discovery Centre.

 

Showing the flourishing trade of the Maritime Silk Road during the Ming dynasty, the exhibition features 200 archaeological finds, including ceramics unearthed from Penny's Bay on Lantau Island and Wun Yiu in Tai Po, giving visitors a deeper understanding of Hong Kong's role in South China Sea trade.

 

Highlights include a water storage utensil, Great Ming paper currency, herbal medicines, and other items.

 

The exhibition, running until March 4, is jointly presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the Guangdong Museum.

 

Click here for details.



