Maritime trade expo to open

An exhibition of valuable artefacts from Ming dynasty ships will open tomorrow at the Heritage Discovery Centre.
Showing the flourishing trade of the Maritime Silk Road during the Ming dynasty, the exhibition features 200 archaeological finds, including ceramics unearthed from Penny's Bay on Lantau Island and Wun Yiu in Tai Po, giving visitors a deeper understanding of Hong Kong's role in South China Sea trade.
Highlights include a water storage utensil, Great Ming paper currency, herbal medicines, and other items.
The exhibition, running until March 4, is jointly presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the Guangdong Museum.
