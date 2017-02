An American comedic juggling duo will stage a family show in April.

Wells & Woodhead's Foolz features zany music, acrobatics, circus acts and the duo's synchronised movements.

Two workshops and a talk will be held after each show.

Presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department, the show will be held at Tuen Mun Town Hall on April 14, at Sha Tin Town Hall April 15 to 16, and at North District Town Hall on April 17.

Tickets are available at URBTIX.

