An eye-opening study experience

Modern city: Assistant Secretary for Education Michael Ng says the scholarship prioritises programmes that are conducive to building Hong Kong's competitiveness.

Broadened horizons: Studying in London gave Franco Yau (front right) the chance to make friends with people from different cultures. (Pic: Franco Yau)

Striving for excellence: Scholarship for Excellence Scheme awardee Franco Yau is a Performing Arts Officer in the West Kowloon Cultural District.

They say the benefits of studying abroad are felt both by individuals and entire nations.

So the Scholarship for Excellence Scheme was launched in 2014 to help outstanding Hong Kong students pursue studies in renowned universities around the world.

Many beneficiaries of the scheme have returned to Hong Kong to work after finishing their studies.

Franco Yau is one of them. He won the scholarship in 2015 and earned a Master of Arts degree in Arts Administration & Cultural Policy in Goldsmiths, University of London.

He is now working as a Performing Arts Officer in the West Kowloon Cultural District. He organises art shows for Freespace, the district's new building.

He said the scholarship has greatly broadened his horizons.

"The performing arts sector is very well developed in London. You can see a great variety of art forms there, including dance, opera and drama. Studying there was a great opportunity for me to equip myself with artistic knowledge, which helps me a lot with my work now."

The scholarship scheme also allowed him to meet other awardees which he thinks was the best aspect of his school life in London.

"We come from different professional fields, like medical, law, town planning and performing arts. We share our ideas and opinions on how we want to serve the community."

The awardees formed a youth talk group and gather regularly. They also visit schools to share their experiences of studying abroad with secondary students.

Kenneth Leung is another member of the group. He graduated from King's College London with a Master of Arts degree in Geopolitics, Territory & Security in 2016. He now works as an accounting executive to analyse the political risks in Asian countries for multinational companies.

He said the study experience helped him broaden his social network by meeting other awardees.

"I think this scholarship and the programme prepared me for my work experience in terms of my understanding in geopolitics, my understanding in terrorism and political violence, and different risks in Asian and global economies.

"I think it is a great opportunity for me to study overseas because it is a rare opportunity for a locally born and raised student to have such overseas exposure."

Awardees must work for at least two years in Hong Kong upon graduation.

In the first three cohorts, 282 applicants received the scholarship. Forty-seven of them have graduated and returned to Hong Kong to work so far.

A new application round is now open.

Assistant Secretary for Education Michael Ng said while there is no limitation on the discipline of study, priority is given to programmes that are conducive to building up Hong Kong's long term competitiveness.

"In particular those that were not available in Hong Kong and those related to innovation and technology," he added.

Eligible students can submit applications by December 29.