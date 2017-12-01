Press here to Skip to the main content
Good Employer Charter launched

December 01, 2017
Workplace wellness

Workplace wellness:  Acting Secretary for Labour & Welfare Caspar Tsui launches the Good Employer Charter.

Acting Secretary for Labour & Welfare Caspar Tsui today launched the Good Employer Charter to boost workers' welfare.

 

The charter is a Labour Department campaign to encourage employers to develop an enlightened corporate culture, introduce employee-caring measures and promote work-life balance.

 

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr Tsui called on employers to adopt progressive management practices in the workplace, saying the charter enhances mutual trust between employees and employers, and allows them to reach consensus on different matters in a rational and mutually understanding manner. 

 

The more employers subscribe to the charter, the more harmonious the workplace will be, he added.

 

Click here for details.



