Kevin Yeung visits Kwai Tsing

Special support: Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (left) visits the Lutheran School for the Deaf in Kwai Tsing.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung visited Kwai Tsing today to meet District Councillors and tour a special school.

He spoke with the Kwai Tsing District Council about education and district issues.

He then visited the Lutheran School for the Deaf to meets its staff and students, and see the deployment of new resources for quality education.

Established in 1968, the special school provides Primary 1 to Secondary 6 education services for students with severe or profound hearing impairment, or those who lack adequate speech abilities for building up knowledge due to hearing impairment.

Mr Yeung toured the school's teaching facilities and participated in student learning activities.

He said he was pleased to learn the students have developed a profound interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, and won the top prize in the primary school division of a citywide competition last week.

The Government understands the unique needs of students at special schools and has been providing additional support for teachers and students.

Mr Yeung said with the provision of two more teachers, one occupational therapist and one occupational therapist assistant this school year, the school has more manpower to promote STEM education and the learning of Chinese history and culture to facilitate the whole-person development of students.

"An additional support grant will be disbursed to the school if its day students have been defined by healthcare professionals as students with medical complexity. This can offer more appropriate care to the students."

He added with the Government's enhanced support and the care of teachers and professionals, special school students will receive better education services and be able to overcome their obstacles to develop their full potential.