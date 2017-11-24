P1 results to be released

The results for Primary 1 discretionary places for next September will be released on November 27 this year, the Education Bureau announced today.

Out of 58,965 children applying for discretionary places in government and aided primary schools this year, 24,900 will be offered a place in these schools.

Of these, 14,647 have siblings studying at, or parents working in, the schools they applied to.

The remaining 10,253 will be selected according to the Points System.

Parents should bring their copy of the P1 application when checking results between 9am and 5pm on November 27 or 28 at the school they applied for.

Registration for successful applicants should be made on November 29 or 30 during school hours.