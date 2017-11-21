HK students good at problem solving

The Education Bureau has welcomed the findings of an international study that ranked Hong Kong students among world's best in collaborative problem solving.

Hong Kong's 15-year-old students ranked third, with a mean score of 541 in collaborative problem solving in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2015.

PISA is a three-year international study by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation & Development that assesses the reading, mathematical and scientific literacy in the mother tongue of 15-year-old students.

Fifty-two regions participated in the assessment and the results were announced today.

The bureau said the findings show Hong Kong's education is heading in the right direction, including the implementation of strategies for information technology in education, curriculum reform which emphasises the development of students' generic skills, and encouraging them to learn through project learning and other enquiry learning activities.

