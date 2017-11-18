Wan Chai job fair to be held

The Labour Department will hold a career expo for the middle-aged and seniors at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai on November 21 and 22 offering 5,100 vacancies.

Seventy-one organisations, mainly from the catering, retail and property management industries, will offer vacancies covering positions including clerk, customer services assistant, shop assistant, cinema staff, security guard, bus captain, operation assistant (in-patient services), barista, cook, waiter/waitress, technician and packaging worker.

Most of the vacancies are full-time with monthly salaries ranging from $8,000 to $16,000. Almost all of them require Secondary 6 education or below. Many are open to jobseekers lacking experience.

The fair will be open from 11am to 5.30pm.

Jobseekers can submit applications on the spot and may be selected for on-site interviews.

Two career talks will also be staged, including a sharing session by noted actor Lau Dan on career experience on November 21.