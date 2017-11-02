Gov't to consider exam's future

The Government will decide on the future of the Territory-wide System Assessment after studying an advisory committee's recommendations in January.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung told reporters today the Coordinating Committee on Basic Competency Assessment & Assessment Literacy will conduct further studies, taking reference to the 2017 assessment report released yesterday.

He said the assessment results showed the performance of Hong Kong students in the three core subjects of Chinese, English and mathematics has been stable.

"So what the committee is going to do is they will have further studies and then they will come back to us by (the) end of December or early January with some recommendations on how the test should be conducted in future years or whether it should be conducted, and then the Government will make a decision."