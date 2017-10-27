More Mainland universities exempt exam

Thirteen more Mainland universities have joined a scheme that waives the requirement for Hong Kong students to take a joint entrance exam.

Under the Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education, participating universities admit Hong Kong students based on their Diploma of Secondary Education Examination results, exempting them from also sitting the Joint Entrance Examination for Mainland Institutions.

This brings the total number of institutions participating in scheme to 103, the Education Bureau announced today.

The universities span 18 provinces and municipalities, plus one autonomous region on the Mainland, which gives students a wide choice, the bureau said.

Meanwhile, the minimum entrance requirement of the School Principal Nomination Scheme will be more flexible, revising the total score to be attained in the four core subjects of Chinese language, English language, mathematics and liberal studies to 10 or above, with candidates needing to score at least 2 on each subject.

The quota of students nominated by each school remains at six.

Students can submit applications online from March 1 to 20, 2018. Institutions may arrange subsequent interviews.

Admissions will start late July. Click here for details.

Hong Kong students enrolled in undergraduate programmes of designated Mainland institutions can also apply for a means-tested subsidy.

There is a full-rate subsidy of $15,000 and a half-rate one at $7,500 per annum. The non-means-tested subsidy is $5,000 per annum.

Details of the Mainland University Study Subsidy Scheme will be announced in mid-2018.