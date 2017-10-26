InnoTech education centre opens

Nurturing talent: Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (left) views the facilities at the STEM Education Centre in Lok Fu.

Nurturing talent: Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (left) views the facilities at the STEM Education Centre in Lok Fu.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung opened the STEM Education Centre in Lok Fu today.

The centre is a government initiative to boost innovative technology education in primary and secondary schools as well as promote scientific research and development of innovation and technology in Hong Kong.

The centre boasts a makerspace which provides advanced equipment and tools for teachers to conduct STEM lessons, and for students' project work.

Its facilities include a 3D colour printer, a 3D scanner, a benchtop CNC milling machine as well as vinyl and laser cutters.

They will enable students to engage in more hands-on investigations and other learning activities.

In addition to professional development programmes for school curriculum leaders and teachers, the centre will organise activities for primary and secondary students, including STEM-related competitions.

Click here for more details.