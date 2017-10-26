InnoTech education centre opens

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung opened the STEM Education Centre in Lok Fu today.
The centre is a government initiative to boost innovative technology education in primary and secondary schools as well as promote scientific research and development of innovation and technology in Hong Kong.
The centre boasts a makerspace which provides advanced equipment and tools for teachers to conduct STEM lessons, and for students' project work.
Its facilities include a 3D colour printer, a 3D scanner, a benchtop CNC milling machine as well as vinyl and laser cutters.
They will enable students to engage in more hands-on investigations and other learning activities.
In addition to professional development programmes for school curriculum leaders and teachers, the centre will organise activities for primary and secondary students, including STEM-related competitions.
