Task forces on tertiary education formed

The Government today announced the establishment of two task forces to review the post-secondary education sector.

Their establishment is in response to the education initiatives outlined in the Policy Address.

Chaired by Prof Tsui Lap-chee, the Task Force on Review of Research Policy & Funding was set up by the University Grants Committee.

It will review research support strategy, the level of research funding and the funding allocation mechanism for the higher education sector.

Its members include Sunny Chai, David Foster, Paul Lam, Nisa Leung and Richard Wong.

It will hold its first meeting today.

The Task Force on Review of Self-financing Post-secondary Education will study the overall role and function of the self-financing tertiary sector in serving Hong Kong’s long-term education and manpower needs.

Chaired by Prof Anthony Cheung, the task force will also review the way forward for sub-degree programmes and other issues including the self-financing operation of subvented institutions.

Its members include Alex Chan, Henry Fan, Reggie Kwan, Tim Lui and Julia Tao.

Its first meeting will be held in November.