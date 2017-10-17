Prep courses can be registered under fund

Preparation courses for professional qualification exams can be registered as Continuing Education Fund courses provided they meet requirements, the Labour & Welfare Bureau said today.

The bureau was responding to media enquiries that some courses designed to meet vocational qualifications, such as those awarded by the UK’s City & Guilds, are not covered by the scope of the fund.

It said any course falling under any of eight designated domains under the fund, or any Specifications of Competency Standards-based course under the Qualifications Framework can be registered as a fund course as long as it meets basic requirements.

The bureau clarified that City & Guilds does not provide training courses directly in Hong Kong.

It pointed out among the 28 industry sectors covered by City & Guilds qualifications, the training content of nearly 70% of those sectors fall under fund-designated courses, adding the content of those courses may tie in with the qualification assessment of City & Guilds.

The bureau has enlisted a consultant to conduct a review of the fund, with the study expected to be completed this year.