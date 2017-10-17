Press here to Skip to the main content
Prep courses can be registered under fund

October 17, 2017

Preparation courses for professional qualification exams can be registered as Continuing Education Fund courses provided they meet requirements, the Labour & Welfare Bureau said today.

 

The bureau was responding to media enquiries that some courses designed to meet vocational qualifications, such as those awarded by the UK’s City & Guilds, are not covered by the scope of the fund.

 

It said any course falling under any of eight designated domains under the fund, or any Specifications of Competency Standards-based course under the Qualifications Framework can be registered as a fund course as long as it meets basic requirements.

 

The bureau clarified that City & Guilds does not provide training courses directly in Hong Kong.

 

It pointed out among the 28 industry sectors covered by City & Guilds qualifications, the training content of nearly 70% of those sectors fall under fund-designated courses, adding the content of those courses may tie in with the qualification assessment of City & Guilds.

 

The bureau has enlisted a consultant to conduct a review of the fund, with the study expected to be completed this year.  



